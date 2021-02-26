Kathleen O’Shea (Nee Fitzpatrick) of Our Lady of Lourdes Care facility, Kilcummin, Killarney and Mealis Road, Carnahone, Beaufort and late of Eightercua, Waterville

A private funeral will take place for Kathleen O’Shea in St Mary’s Church, Beaufort, Killarney. Kathleen’s Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the Beaufort Parish facebook page on Monday morning at 11.00am, burial afterwards in Churchtown Cemetery, Beaufort.

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 10 people, immediate family and close friends, may attend funeral services or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

