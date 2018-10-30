Kathleen O’Regan née Cahill, Ballinclemessig, Ballyheigue.

Reposing at her home from 5pm to 7.30pm this evening (Tues Oct 30th). Removal at 7.30pm to St. Mary’s Church, Ballyheigue. Requiem mass will take place on Wednesday at 12pm. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Ballyheigue.
Lixnaw Munster Semi Final Fixture Confirmed
Munster GAA have this morning confirmed fixture details for Lixnaws Munster Intermediate Hurling Semi Final this weekend.They will play Charleville at 1:30pm on...
Tuesday Local GAA Fixtures and Results
East Kerry U14 division 1 Final sponsored by MD O Shea Killarney.Glenflesk 3-10 Kilcummin 2-11
Tuesday Local Basketball Fixtures and Results
Results from last eveningSenior Women Division 3 :Tralee Tigers BC 27, Gneeveguilla 41,LEESTRAND U17 DIV 1 GIRLS:St Annes 36, St Pauls 56,...
Van Graan Commited to Munster
Munster head-coach Johann van Graan has ruled out a return to the Blue Bulls.Reports last week had linked him with a return to...
Case involving extension to Shannon LNG planning to be heard in New Year
A case involving an extension to planning permission for the Shannon LNG project will be heard in the new year.The High Court granted an...
