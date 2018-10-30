Kathleen O’Regan née Cahill, Ballinclemessig, Ballyheigue.

Reposing at her home from 5pm to 7.30pm this evening (Tues Oct 30th). Removal at 7.30pm to St. Mary’s Church, Ballyheigue. Requiem mass will take place on Wednesday at 12pm. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Ballyheigue.

