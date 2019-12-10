Lying in repose at the Coburg Street Funeral Home (Eircode T23 PD29) of Jerh. (Ger) O’Connor Limited, Cork from 6pm tomorrow Wednesday, followed by removal at 8pm to St Patrick’s Church, Whitechurch, Cork (Eircode T34 WO12). Requiem Mass for will take place at 10am on Thursday, followed by burial in Relig Chill Fhaolain, Caherciveen for family and close friends.
Kathleen O’Connell née O’Sullivan, Coolowen, Blarney and originally of Teernahilta, Caherciveen.
Tuesday Local Soccer Fixtures & Results
Girls 13 Division 1 Castleisland 7-0 Killarney CelticTonight: Daly’s SuperValu 13 Division 1 Camp Juniors v Killarney Athletic 7.00 Georgie O’Callaghan Park
Jimmy Deenihan successfully reaches Everest Base Camp
SOCCERThree goals in a ten-minute second half spell saw Arsenal win for the first time in 10-games last night.The North London side came from...
Tuesday Local Basketball Fixtures & Results
Kerry Airport Kerry Area BoardMENS DIVISION 2 CUP: Gneeveguilla 81, St Josephs 59MENS DIVISION 2 POOL B: St Brendans 70, Tralee Tigers/Lixnaw 41U17 GIRLS...
