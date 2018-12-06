Kathleen O’Callaghan née Leahy, Ballybehy, Abbeyfeale.

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale today from 6pm followed by removal at 8pm to The Church of the Assumption, Abbeyfeale. Requiem mass on Friday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Reilig na Tríonóide, Templeglantine. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Alzheimer’s Society.

