Kathleen O’Brien (née Hynes), Church Road, Moyvane and late of Renvyle, Connemara, Co. Galway.

Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her husband Mick, daughter Pamela, sons Mike and Kieran, grandchildren, brother Peter, sister Barbara, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends. R.I.P

A private family funeral will take place for Kathleen, with the Requiem Mass being celebrated in the Church of the Assumption, Moyvane, on Thursday at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in Ahavoher Cemetery, Moyvane.

