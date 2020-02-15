Kathleen O’ Flaherty (née Clifford), Dromtacker, Tralee.

Reposing on Sunday (Feb 16th), at the Mortuary, University Hospital Kerry, from 2.45pm- 4pm, followed by removal at 4pm to St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee.  Requiem Mass will take place on Monday (Feb 17th), at 11am, followed by private cremation.   House strictly private.  Inquiries to Hartnett’s Funeral Home, Ballyheighue.

