Kathleen O’ Connor née Regan, Mountmahon, Abbeyfeale and formerly of Caherlevoy, Mountcollins

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Monday from 6:00 pm. Followed by removal at 8:00 pm to The Church of the Assumption, Abbeyfeale. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday at 11:am. Burial afterwards in Mountcollins Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to The Alzheimer Society of Ireland.
Woman dies in River Roughty Kayaking incident
A woman who had gotten into difficulty while kayaking near Kilgarvan has died.Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the incident which occurred...
Kerry Schoolboys and Girls League Team Of The Week
Padraig Harnett reveals his VITHIT Kerry Schoolboys & Girls League Team Of The Week
Keanes Supervalu Killorglin Beaten But Victory For Scotts Lakers St Pauls Killarney
Keanes Supervalu Killorglin were beaten in the Men’s Super League.They went down at Griffith College Swords Thunder by 93 points to 68. Thunder...
Busy Time For Mayo Football Legend
Ladies football legend Cora Staunton has launched her autobiography "Gamechanger".She's also been celebrating on the field recently, with Carnacon claiming victory in the Mayo...