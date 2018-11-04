Kathleen O’ Connor née Regan, Mountmahon, Abbeyfeale and formerly of Caherlevoy, Mountcollins

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Monday from 6:00 pm. Followed by removal at 8:00 pm to The Church of the Assumption, Abbeyfeale. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday at 11:am. Burial afterwards in Mountcollins Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to The Alzheimer Society of Ireland.