Kathleen Naughton (Nee Murphy) of Tullig, Spa, Killarney and late of Ahane, Cullen, Co Cork

A private funeral will take place for Kathleen in St Mary’s Cathedral, Killarney. Kathleen’s Requiem Mass will be live streamed on www.killarneyparish.com on Wednesday at 12 noon, burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery. House Private Please, family flowers only by request, donations if desired to the Cork Kerry Cancer Bus Link.

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 10 people, immediate family and close friends, may attend funeral services or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

