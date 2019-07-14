Kathleen Moyles née Fleming, Caherwisheen, Ballyard, Tralee

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Monday from 5:00pm to 7:00pm. Funeral arriving at St. Mary’s Cathedral on Tuesday morning for Requiem Mass at 10:30am. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery. Family flowers only. House private please.
Latest News
Kerry greyhound rehoming agency to continue receiving financial support
The Irish Retired Greyhound Trust has pledged to maintain and enhance its support to private rehoming agencies across the country.The IRGT provides financial assistance...
Puck Fair 2019 Officially Launched
This year's Puck Fair Festival has been officially launched.The festival will take place in the town of Killorglin from the 10th to the 12th...
Evening Sports Update
GAELIC GAMESKerry have beaten Mayo in their opening Super 8s game of the year at Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney 1-22 to 0-15Earlier on this...
Kerry Win Their First Super 8’s Game Of 2019
Kerry have beaten Mayo in their first Super 8's game of 2019The home advantage had clearly paid off for the Kingdom as they beat...
Martin Collins, Glenashrone, Abbeyfeale
Reposing at Harnett's Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Monday from 5:00pm. Followed by removal at 8:00pm to The Church of the Assumption, Abbeyfeale....
Latest Sports
Evening Sports Update
GAELIC GAMESKerry have beaten Mayo in their opening Super 8s game of the year at Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney 1-22 to 0-15Earlier on this...
Kerry Win Their First Super 8’s Game Of 2019
Kerry have beaten Mayo in their first Super 8's game of 2019The home advantage had clearly paid off for the Kingdom as they beat...
Kerry U13s Bask In 1 goal Victory
The Kerry U13s were up against Waterford in Mounthawk Park this afternoon in the SSE Airtricity League.They beat the away team 3-2.Padraig Harnett was...