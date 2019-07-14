Kathleen Moyles née Fleming, Caherwisheen, Ballyard, Tralee

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Monday from 5:00pm to 7:00pm. Funeral arriving at St. Mary’s Cathedral on Tuesday morning for Requiem Mass at 10:30am. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery. Family flowers only. House private please.

