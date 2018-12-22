Kathleen McAuliffe (née O’Sullivan) Clounreask, Askeaton, Co. Limerick & formerly of Tullamore, Ballybunion.

Reposing at Kieran Madigan’s Funeral Home, Main Street, Askeaton on Sunday (Dec.23rd) from 5pm. followed by removal at 7pm to St. Mary’s Church, Askeaton. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Reilig Mhuire, Cemetery, Askeaton. No flowers please. Donations if desired, to The Palliative Care Team.