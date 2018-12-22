Reposing at Kieran Madigan’s Funeral Home, Main Street, Askeaton on Sunday (Dec.23rd) from 5pm. followed by removal at 7pm to St. Mary’s Church, Askeaton. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Reilig Mhuire, Cemetery, Askeaton. No flowers please. Donations if desired, to The Palliative Care Team.
Kathleen McAuliffe (née O’Sullivan) Clounreask, Askeaton, Co. Limerick & formerly of Tullamore, Ballybunion.
Crokes Or Kilcummin For East Kerry Honours Today
Dr.Crokes or Kilcummin will today become East Kerry Senior football champions.They’re to meet in the Final of the O’Donoghue Cup, sponsored by Aquila Club...
Saturday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
North Kerry FootballBob Stack Memorial U21 Championship Sponsored by Dennehy Veterinary Clinic Duagh ...
Saturday Local Soccer Fixtures & Results
Denny Premier A Killarney Celtic 4-5 CastleislandDenny Division 1A Rattoo Rovers 4-1 Listowel Celtic B2-00 Rattoo Rovers v Listowel Celtic, Venue...
Saturday Local Basketball Fixtures & Results
GIRLS U16 DIV 3 PLATE: TK Vixens 39 St Pauls 28GIRLS U14 DIV 2 PLATE: St Marys B 26 KCYMS 14GIRLS U12 DIV 2...
