Kathleen Mc Carthy née O’Sullivan, Graffeens, Molahiffe, Firies and formerly of Rathbeg, Firies, Killarney.

Reposing at O’Connor’s Funeral Home, Firies this evening (Feb 21st) from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Removal at 7.30pm to the Church of St. Gertrude, Firies. Requiem mass will take place on Saturday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kilnanare New Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Kerry Hospice Foundation, c/o O’Connor’s Undertakers, Firies.
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Latest News
Plans in place at SouthDoc to reduce disruption due to strike
SouthDoc says they've plans in place to minimise disruption to patients due to strike action.Around 60 SIPTU members, who are drivers and administration staff...
Two of Kerry’s outgoing senators seek re-election
Two of Kerry's outgoing senators are seeking re-election.Fine Gael's Paul Coghlan announced this week that he will be resigning from the Seanad.Nominations for the...
Two councillors reject criticism of plans to develop the Island of Geese
Two Tralee councillors have rejected criticism of plans to develop the Island of Geese.Independent councillor Sam Locke and Labour’s Terry O’Brien were speaking after...
OPW investigating after partial collapse of cliff face in North Kerry
The Office of Public Works says it's investigating after part of a cliff face overlooking the River Feale collapsed.Part of a garden in Listowel,...
Tralee man pleads guilty to possession of MDMA for sale or supply
A Tralee man has pleaded guilty to possession of MDMA for sale or supply.24-year-old Darragh Hartnett of Dun An Oir, Ballinorig, Tralee appeared in...
Latest Sports
Kerry To Reveal Team Tonight For Football League Outing
The Kerry team for Allianz Football League Round 4 is to be announced tonight.Peter Keane’s side go into Sunday’s tie against Meath on 3...
Kingdom Hurling Side To Be Named Tonight For Wicklow Clash
The Kerry side to take on Wicklow in the Allianz Hurling League will be named tonight.The Kingdom are away tomorrow in Round 4 of...
Friday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
Lee Strand Tralee Senior Football League John Mitchels v Austin Stacks @ 8.15Sponsored by Frank Doran Safeguard Security Killarney East Kerry Senior League Division 1 Spa V...