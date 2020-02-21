Kathleen Mc Carthy née O’Sullivan, Graffeens, Molahiffe, Firies and formerly of Rathbeg, Firies, Killarney.

Reposing at O’Connor’s Funeral Home, Firies this evening (Feb 21st) from 5.30pm to 7.30pm.   Removal at 7.30pm to the Church of St. Gertrude, Firies.  Requiem mass will take place on Saturday at 11am.  Burial afterwards in Kilnanare New Cemetery.  Family flowers only.  Donations if desired to the Kerry Hospice Foundation, c/o O’Connor’s Undertakers, Firies.

