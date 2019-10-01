Kathleen Lynch nee Brosnan, Ballinamanagh, Kilcummin, Killarney and formerly of Currow City, Currow.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Wednesday from 6 to 8pm followed by removal to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Kilcummin. Requiem mass on Thursday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery. No flowers by request. Donations if desired to Palliative Care.

