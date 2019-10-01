reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Wednesday from 6 to 8pm followed by removal to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Kilcummin. Requiem mass on Thursday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery. No flowers by request. Donations if desired to Palliative Care.
John Galvin, Liosnagree, Camp and formerly of Derra West, Listowel.
Reposing at Lynch's Funeral Home, Castlegregrory tomorrow Wednesday (Oct 2nd) from 6pm to 7.30pm. Removal at 7.30pm to St. Mary's Church, Castlegregory. Requiem mass...
Kathleen Lynch nee Brosnan, Ballinamanagh, Kilcummin, Killarney and formerly of Currow City, Currow.
Patrick ‘Pakie’ Dee, Glebe Lodge, Castleisland and late of Causeway Village
reposing at Casey's Funeral Home, Causeway on Wednesday from 5.30 to 7pm followed by removal to St. John's Church, Causeway. Requiem mass on Thursday...
Schools Cup Win For Kerry Side
Subway Boys U19 Schools Cup First Round Mounthawk Tralee79 St.Mary’s Portlaoise 73Top scorers for Mounthawk: S. Bowler 19 S. Pallman-Daamen 17 S. Kennelly 14Mounthawk will play Colaiste Iognaid, Galway...
SOCCERRepublic of Ireland boss Mick McCarthy remains hopeful that Shane Duffy and David McGoldrick may still play some part in next month's Euro 2020...
Lunchtime Sports Update
SOCCERDavid McGoldrick and Shane Duffy have both been ruled out of the Republic of Ireland's Euro 2020 qualifiers against Georgia and Switzerland.Duffy picked up...