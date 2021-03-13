Kathleen (Kitty) Mc Carthy née O’Sullivan, of Knockbrack, Kilflynn.

A private family funeral will take place for Kathleen (Kitty) on Monday, March 15th in St. Mary’s Church Kilflynn, with the Requiem Mass being celebrated at 11.00am. Followed by burial in St Mary’s Cemetery, Kilflynn. Please note that the Requiem Mass will not be live streamed.

Enquiries to Mc Elligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee.

Kathleen (Kitty), pre-deceased by her husband John, wonderful mother of Dan, Kathleen (McAuliffe), John, Sheila and Mary (Hunt).

Deeply regretted by her loving family – her sons, daughters, grandchildren Aoife, Shane, Darragh, Louise, Sinéad, Jack, Ciaran and Eimear, sons-in-law Joe, Jack and Sean, brother-in-law James, sisters-in-law Janet, Alice and Mary, extended family, neighbours and wide circle of friends.

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 10 people, immediate family and close friends, may attend funeral services or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

***** Please use the condolences box below. Your condolences will not appear publicly immediately as comments are held for moderation and must be approved. Identifiable information such as an address or phone number will be edited out of comments. You do not have to fill the email and website box*****