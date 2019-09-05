reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Friday from 6pm followed by removal at 8pm to St. Brigid’s Church, Duagh. Requiem mass on Saturday at 11 O Clock. Funeral afterwards to Springmount Cemetery, Duagh. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Alzheimer Society of Ireland.
Kathleen ‘Kitty’ Flynn nee Faley, Coolaneelig, Duagh and formerly of Toureen, Duagh
Nora O’Sullivan (Casúr) née Morris, Cappanthlarig, Brida, Glencar.
Reposing at Flynn's Funeral Home, Killorglin tomorrow Friday (Sept 5th) from 4.30pm to 7.30pm. Followed by removal to St. Stephen's Church, Glencar. Requiem mass...
Thursday Morning Sports Update
TENNISSpain's Rafael Nadal is into the semi finals of the men's singles at the US Open in New York.He has seen off Diego Schwartzman...
Extra Racing Date In Listowel Among 2020 Fixtures
There will be 22 days racing in Killarney and Listowel next year in the extended horse racing calendar for 2020.The Harvest Festival in Listowel...
Thursday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
RESULTSNorth Kerry Under 12 Bord na Óige League Division 2 A & B in association with McElligott Oils AsdeeFinuge A 4-06 Duagh A 2-04Finuge...
