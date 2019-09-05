Kathleen ‘Kitty’ Flynn nee Faley, Coolaneelig, Duagh and formerly of Toureen, Duagh

By
receptionradiokerry
-

reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Friday from 6pm followed by removal at 8pm to St. Brigid’s Church, Duagh. Requiem mass on Saturday at 11 O Clock. Funeral afterwards to Springmount Cemetery, Duagh. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Alzheimer Society of Ireland.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR