Kathleen ‘Kit’ Mangan nee Sheehan, Ardlahas, Beaufort and formerly of Ards, Fossa

reposing at St. Joseph’s Home, Killorglin on Tuesday from 5.30 to 7.15pm followed by removal to St. Mary’s Church, Beaufort. Requiem mass on Wednesday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in Churchtown Cemetery, Beaufort. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to St. Joseph’s Nursing Home.

