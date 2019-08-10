reposing in The Church of the Most Precious Blood, Castlecove on Sunday Evening from 5.30pm with prayers at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in Coad Cemetery. Enquiries to O’Leary Undertakers, Castlecove.
