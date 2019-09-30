reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Killorglin on Tuesday from 4.30 to 6.30pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to St. James Church, Killorglin for 10.30am Requiem mass. Burial afterwards in Dromavalla Cemetery, Killorglin. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Palliative Care, University Hospital Kerry.
Kathleen ‘Kay’ Russell nee Leahy, 28 Laune View, Killorglin and formerly of Aghadoe, Killarney
Kerry Golf News & Results
The Munster final of the Fred Daly Plate has been re-fixed for Saturday next, October 5th.Ballybunion are to take on Ballyneety in Newcastle West...
Listowel MD Cathaoirleach says huge changes to Tidy Towns competition in past decade
The Cathaoirleach of the Listowel Municipal District says there have been huge changes to the Tidy Towns competition in the past decade.Earlier, Glaslough in...
Kerry winners in 2019 Tidy Towns awards
There were four gold Tidy Towns awards for Kerry; Listowel, Kenmare, Killarney, and Tralee.There were no silver award winners in the county, but there...
KDL Fixtures Revealed
Friday 4th October 2019 Denny Division 1B 7-00 Windmill United v Classic Fc B , Venue Mounthawk Park ...
Kerry U17s Drawn Away To Waterford
Kerry have been drawn away to Waterford in the SSE Airtricity U17 shield.The first-round tie is to be played this Sunday at 2....