Kathleen ‘Kay’ Russell nee Leahy, 28 Laune View, Killorglin and formerly of Aghadoe, Killarney

By
receptionradiokerry
-

reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Killorglin on Tuesday from 4.30 to 6.30pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to St. James Church, Killorglin for 10.30am Requiem mass. Burial afterwards in Dromavalla Cemetery, Killorglin. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Palliative Care, University Hospital Kerry.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR