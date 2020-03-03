Kathleen ‘Kay’ Murphy nee Mason, Derrymore West and Formerly of Ballybeggan, Tralee

reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Wednesday from 4.15 to 6.15pm followed by removal to St. Brendan’s Church, Curraheen. Requiem mass on Thursday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Annagh Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations if desired to The Palliative Care Unit, UHK or C/o The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee. House Private Please.

