Kathleen ‘Kathy’ O’Sullivan, Ballyguiltenane Lower, Glin, Co. Limerick.

Reposing at Healy’s Funeral Home, Glin V94 C3C6 tomorrow Tuesday (March 3rd) from 6pm to 8pm. Removal at 8pm to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Glin. Requiem mass will take place on Wednesday at 12 noon. Followed by private cremation. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.
Kerry Duo On GAA Team Of The Week
2 Kerry players have made the GAA.ie Football Team of the Week.Gavin White is named in the half back line and Sean O’Shea at...
KDL Fixtures Revealed
Monday 2nd March 2020 Denny Division 2B 7-00 Windmill Utd B v AC Athletic B , Venue Mounthawk Park ...
Kerry Golf News & Results
RossResults ;- On March 1st we held a 12 hole team stableford competition. The winners were:- 1...Peter O'Brien, Leo Casey, Alius Brazietis. 2...John Cushkelly, Ginafranco Ghidini,Tomas...
Evening Sports Update
RUGBYSix Nations organisers say the tournament will go ahead as planned despite growing fears over the coronavirus.Ireland's meeting with Italy - originally scheduled for...
The Days Of Old Telephones – March 2nd, 2020
Admin -
The days of the old telephones is a topic we spoke about today with Mike O’Donnell & Beatrice Cabell which was sparked out of...
