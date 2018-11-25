Kathleen (Kathy) Cotter (née Geaney), Knockbrack, Knocknagoshel & formerly of Scalp, Brosna.

Reposing at Leahy’s Funeral Home, Knocknagoshel on Monday evening (Nov.26th), from 6pm followed by removal at 8pm to St. Mary’s Church, Knocknagoshel. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday (Nov 27th), at 11am. Burial afterwards in Knockane Cemetery, Knocknagoshel. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired, to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital, Kerry. House private please.
Latest News
Mick McCarthy Installed As Republic of Ireland Soccer Manager
SOCCERThe FAI has confirmed Mick McCarthy as the Republic of Ireland manager for two years.Former Wolves boss Terry Connor will come in as assistant...
Killarney Historic Rally A Unique Classic In Ireland
A strong field is set to compete in the Rentokil Initial Killarney Historic Rally next weekend.The event will take place from Friday 30th November...
Superleague and National League Basketball Round-Up
There were mixed fortunes for the Kerry teams in Superleague action last night.Garvey’s Tralee Warriors enjoyed a six-points win in Dublin.It finished 93-99 away...
South Kerry Senior Football Final Preview
St Mary's will take on Dromid Pearses in the Walsh's Super Value Sponsored South Kerry Championship Final next weekend.Con Keating Park is the venue...
Dr Crokes Impressive In Securing Munster Senior Club Title
Former Kerry Captain and Radio Kerry Match Analyst, Ambrose O'Donovan says Dr Crokes were impressive in their 1-21 to 2-09 win over St Joseph's...
Latest Sports
Mick McCarthy Installed As Republic of Ireland Soccer Manager
SOCCERThe FAI has confirmed Mick McCarthy as the Republic of Ireland manager for two years.Former Wolves boss Terry Connor will come in as assistant...
Killarney Historic Rally A Unique Classic In Ireland
A strong field is set to compete in the Rentokil Initial Killarney Historic Rally next weekend.The event will take place from Friday 30th November...
Superleague and National League Basketball Round-Up
There were mixed fortunes for the Kerry teams in Superleague action last night.Garvey’s Tralee Warriors enjoyed a six-points win in Dublin.It finished 93-99 away...