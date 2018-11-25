Kathleen (Kathy) Cotter (née Geaney), Knockbrack, Knocknagoshel & formerly of Scalp, Brosna.

Reposing at Leahy’s Funeral Home, Knocknagoshel on Monday evening (Nov.26th), from 6pm followed by removal at 8pm to St. Mary’s Church, Knocknagoshel. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday (Nov 27th), at 11am. Burial afterwards in Knockane Cemetery, Knocknagoshel. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired, to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital, Kerry. House private please.