Kathleen (Kate) Moriarty nee Walsh of Castlemorris Terrace, Ballymullen Tralee and formerly of Latchford’s Terrace, Ballymullen Tralee.

A private family funeral will take place for Kate in accordance with current guidelines. Kate’s Requiem Mass will be live streamed on Thursday at 12 noon at www.stjohns.ie

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, directly to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry Enquiries to McElligott’s Funeral Home Tralee

Deeply regretted by her heartbroken family – her daughter Martina, son-in-law Tom, sister Mary, grandchildren Rachel, Amy and TJ, cousins, extended family, wonderful neighbours and wide circle of friends.

