Kathleen Joy nee Duggan, Clounlougher, Ballyduff

reposing at her residence at Clounlougher, Ballyduff on Wednesday from 4 to 8pm. Funeral arriving to St. Peter and Paul’s Church, Ballyduff on Thursday morning for 10 am Requiem Mass. Cremation to follow in the Island Crematorium, Cork. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Bru Columbanus, Cork or C/o Lawlor’s Funeral home, Ballyduff.