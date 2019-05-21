reposing at her residence at Clounlougher, Ballyduff on Wednesday from 4 to 8pm. Funeral arriving to St. Peter and Paul’s Church, Ballyduff on Thursday morning for 10 am Requiem Mass. Cremation to follow in the Island Crematorium, Cork. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Bru Columbanus, Cork or C/o Lawlor’s Funeral home, Ballyduff.
Popular Tralee business reopens after securing insurance quote
A popular Tralee business which was forced to close its doors due to insurance costs has reopened.Abrakebabra, which has been operating in Tralee for...
Tralee Nun Challenge – May 21st, 2019
The Tralee Nun Challenge is an upcoming Guinness World Record attempt taking place in the coming weeks. We spoke to Heidi Giles from Tralee...
Taobh Coille B&B – May 21st, 2019
Taobh Coille B&B in Kells has recently won best B&B of the year in Ireland. We spoke to owner, and good friend of the...
Alcohol & Kids don’t mix – May 21st, 2019
Alcohol and Kids don’t mix is the name if a talk being given to Kerry parents in Killarney next week. Paula Leonard, National Lead,...
Kathleen Joy nee Duggan, Clounlougher, Ballyduff
Rahillys Awarded County Football League Win After Appeal Against Rathmore Result
Kerins O’Rahillys have been awarded the points from their recent County Senior Football League match against Rathmore.The Division 1 fixture was declared a draw...
Novice Club Football Semi-Finals Fixed for Sunday June 2nd
The Novice Club Football Championship semi-finals have been fixed for Sunday June 2nd.Tuosist are to host Scartaglin, with Asdee home to Castlegregory.Both games will...
Evening Sports Update
RacingKerry jockey Oisin Murphy is relishing the prospect of riding Telecaster in the Investec Epsom Derby on Saturday week.Last week, the Hughie Morrison trained...