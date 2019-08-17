Kathleen Hurley (née Brosnan), Lyreacorring, Gneeveguilla.

Reposing in St. Bridget’s Funeral Home, Gneeveguilla, tomorrow Sunday (Aug.18th), from 5pm – 8pm, followed by removal to the Church of the Holy Rosary, Gneeveguilla. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday (Aug. 19th), at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House private this Saturday evening please. Donations if desired, to Millstreet Community Hospital.