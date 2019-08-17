Reposing in St. Bridget’s Funeral Home, Gneeveguilla, tomorrow Sunday (Aug.18th), from 5pm – 8pm, followed by removal to the Church of the Holy Rosary, Gneeveguilla. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday (Aug. 19th), at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House private this Saturday evening please. Donations if desired, to Millstreet Community Hospital.
Latest News
Kerry supporters meet their heroes at open day
This afternoon the green and gold flew high as the Kerry team met their supporters at Fitzgerald Stadium, where hundreds made their way from...
Kathleen Hurley (née Brosnan), Lyreacorring, Gneeveguilla.
Causeway Progress To County Senior Hurling Final
Causeway will progress to the Garvey's SuperValu County Senior Hurling Final.They beat St Brendan's this afternoon on a score of 1-16 to 0-13Causeway had...
Breen & Nagle Looking Secure Irish Tarmac Championship
Craig Breen and Paul Nagle have won the Irish Tarmac Championship.They've taken victory in the Ulster Rally to secure the title with a round...
Kevin N. Roche, Lisbeg, Oakpark, Tralee formerly of Portarlington, Co. Laois
Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Monday from 4:15pm to 6:15pm. Removal at 6:15pm to St. John's Church, Tralee. Requiem Mass will...
Latest Sports
Wins For All 3 Kerry Teams In SSE Airticity League
It's been a good day in the world of Kerry soccer.All 3 teams have beaten their opponents in the SSE Airtricity League.The Kerry U13s...