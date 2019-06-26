Kathleen Herlihy nee Murray, Cummeen, Killarney and formerly of Kiltyclogher, Co. Leitrim

reposing at O Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Thursday Evening from 4.30 to 6.30pm followed by removal to St. Mary’s Cathedral, Killarney. Requiem mass on Friday at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in The New Cemetery, Killarney. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Palliative Care.

