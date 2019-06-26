Kathleen Herlihy nee Murray, Cummeen, Killarney and formerly of Kiltyclogher, Co. Leitrim

reposing at O Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Thursday Evening from 4.30 to 6.30pm followed by removal to St. Mary’s Cathedral, Killarney. Requiem mass on Friday at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in The New Cemetery, Killarney. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Palliative Care.
Latest News
Extension in defamation case against Kerry County Council has been granted
An extension in a defamation case against Kerry County Council has been granted.A representative for Keith McKenna of 1 Cloverhill, Killorglin, sought the extension...
Shares worth €88 million redeemed under Kerry Co-op scheme
Shares worth almost €88 million have been redeemed under a scheme devised by the board of Kerry Co-op.The board decided to go ahead with...
Dáil pays tribute to the late Jackie Healy-Rae
The Dáil has been paying tribute to former TD Jackie Healy-Rae, almost 5 years after his death.TDs express sympathy with the families of all...
Gneeveguilla AC Race Series Starts Tonight
The Gneeveguilla Athletic Club 5k series gets underway this evening and will continue for the next four weeks.The first of the one mile races...
Wednesday Evening Sports Update
EUROPEAN GAMESKurt Walker has secured Ireland's fifth medal at the European Games in Minsk this afternoon.The Lisburn boxer is guaranteed at least a...
Latest Sports
Gneeveguilla AC Race Series Starts Tonight
The Gneeveguilla Athletic Club 5k series gets underway this evening and will continue for the next four weeks.The first of the one mile races...
Wednesday Evening Sports Update
EUROPEAN GAMESKurt Walker has secured Ireland's fifth medal at the European Games in Minsk this afternoon.The Lisburn boxer is guaranteed at least a...
Wednesday Lunchtime Sports Update
GAELIC GAMESMayo are set to be without Diarmuid O’Connor for Saturday night's All Ireland Senior Football round 3 qualifier against Armagh and possibly the...