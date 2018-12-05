Kathleen Hennessey née O’Leary, Hawley Park, Tralee & formerly of Mitchels Road.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Mc Elligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee tomorrow Thursday (Dec 6th) from 5pm to 6.30pm. Removal at 6.30pm to St. John’s Parish Church, Tralee. Requiem mass will take place on Friday at 10am. Burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR