Kathleen Hannon née Murphy, 41 Cois Baile, Dromin, Listowel and late of Old Kildimo, Co. Limerick and Tullylease, Co. Cork.

Predeceased by her infant daughter Catriona.Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her husband Batt, sons Batt, Sean and Stephen, grandchildren Kate and Jack, brother Bertie, daughters-in-law Amy and Karen, brothers-in-law,sister-in-law, nephews,nieces, extended family, her special friend Breda, neighbours and many friends.

A private family Funeral will take place for Kathleen, with the Requiem Mass being celebrated in St. Mary’s Church, Listowel, on Wednesday morning at 11.30 am.

Mass will be live-streamed on www.listowelparish.com

Burial afterwards in St. John Paul II Cemetery, Ballybunion Road, Listowel.

Family flowers only, please.

