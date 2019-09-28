Kathleen Griffin (neé Coffey), Tinnahalla, Killorglin.

Reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home Killorglin on Sunday evening (Sept.29th), from 4.30pm – 6.30pm. Funeral arriving on Monday morning (Sept.30th), to St. James’s Church, Killorglin for Requiem Mass at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Dromavalla Cemetery, Killorglin. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Palliative Care