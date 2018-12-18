Kathleen Foley née O’Connor, Lawher, Glencar & formerly of Glencuttane, Kilgobnet.

Reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Killorglin tomorrow Wednesday (Dec 19th) from 4.30pm to 7pm. Followed by removal to St Stephen’s Church, Glencar. Requiem mass will take place on Thursday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ardmoniel Cemetery, Killorglin.
Sheila Harnett née Dillane, Rylane, Abbeyfeale & formerly of Asdee West.
Reposing at Harnett's Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale tomorrow Wednesday (Dec 19th) from 6pm followed by removal at 8pm to St. Brigid's Church, Duagh....
Fishing on north Kerry river impacted by lack of salmon stocks
Salmon fishing on a north Kerry river is to be curtailed and, in some cases, stopped entirely due to a lack of stocks.Draft net...
Pilot ESB project in West Kerry will help to plan for future electricity demands
A pilot ESB project in West Kerry will help to plan for future electricity demands.ESB Networks has launched the Ambassador Programme for the Dingle...
Number of suckler cows in Kerry falls
The number of farms in Kerry with suckler cows has fallen by 12% in seven years.According to figures from the Department of Agriculture published...
Lunchtime Sports Update
SOCCERZinedine Zidane, Mauricio Pochettino and Antonio Conte are all said to be in the running to become the next Manchester United manager.The Reds Devils...
Morning Sports Update
GAELIC GAMESThe Galway treasurer has hit out at the County Board's financial problems.It follows an independent audit launched by Croke Park into the period...
Tuesday Local Basketball Fixtures & Results
BOYS U18 DIV 2 PLATE: TK Vixens 59 St Annes 60,LEESTRAND U14 DIV 2 GIRLS POOL 1: TK Vixens 33 Tralee Imperials 41BOYS U12...