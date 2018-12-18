Kathleen Foley née O’Connor, Lawher, Glencar & formerly of Glencuttane, Kilgobnet.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Killorglin tomorrow Wednesday (Dec 19th) from 4.30pm to 7pm. Followed by removal to St Stephen’s Church, Glencar. Requiem mass will take place on Thursday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ardmoniel Cemetery, Killorglin.

