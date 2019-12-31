Kathleen Doody (née O’Malley), Stagmount, Rockchapel.

Reposing at Allen’s Funeral Home Rockchapel on Wed. (Jan.1st) from 5pm – 7pm, followed by removal to St. Peter’s Church, Rockchapel.  Requiem Mass will take place on Thursday (Jan.2nd) at 12 noon.  Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.  Family flowers only.  Donations in lieu of flowers,  to the Irish Community Rapid Response, Rathcoole, Co. Cork.

