Kathleen Doherty née O’ Connor, White House, Lissivigeen Cross, Killarney and late of Sneem

Reposing at O’ Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Monday evening from 4:00pm to 6:30pm. Removal at 6:30pm on Monday evening to St. Mary’s Cathedral, Killarney. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday morning at 10:30am. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery, Killarney.

