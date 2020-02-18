reposing at St. Michael’s Church, Sneem on Wednesday Evening from 7 to 8pm. Requiem mass on Thursday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in the Local Cemetery. Enquiries to Drummond Funeral Directors, Sneem.
Kathleen Delahunty, Scrahan, Sneem and formerly of Spring Lake, New Jersey
Lunchtime Sports Update
RUGBYEngland will be without Mako Vunipola for Sunday's Guinness Six Nations clash with Ireland at Twickenham.The Saracens loosehead prop has been released from the...
Rainfall warning for Kerry
A status yellow rainfall warning has been issued for nine counties including Kerry.Met Eireann is forecasting heavy rain for Kerry, all of Connacht, Longford,...
Volkswagen Car Key was found at Woodlawn Killarney
Set of keys containing a Volkswagen Car Key was found at Woodlawn Killarney this morning – 087 9433402
Kerry Group posts preliminary profits of over €900 million
Kerry Group has posted preliminary profits of over €900 million.Its Preliminary Statement of Results for 2019 shows group revenue was €7.2 billion, representing growth...
Kerry Prospect Signs for AFL Side Ahead of 2021 Season
Upcoming Kerry prospect and Dingle Footballer Deividas Uosis has signed a deal to join AFL side Brisbane Lions ahead of the 2021 season.The Lithuanian...
Draws Made for the Various County Club Football Championships
The draw for the various Kerry Petroleum County Club Football Championships was made on Terrace Talk last night….SeniorGroup 1Kerins O Rahillys Dr. Crokes Kenmare...