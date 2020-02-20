Kathleen Daly née Doran, 9 Cloghercasta , Hawley Park, Tralee and formerly of Balloonagh Estate and Casement’s Aveune, Tralee.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at her residence tomorrow Friday (Feb 21st) from 5pm to 6.30pm.
Removal at 6.30pm to St. John’s Church, Tralee.   Requiem mass for the late Kathleen Daly née Doran will take place on Saturday at 10am.  Burial afterwards in Rath Cemetery.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR