Kathleen Cronin nee Doyle

Kathleen Cronin (née Doyle), Kilcara, Duagh and late of Fourhane, Listowel.

A private family Funeral will take place for Kathleen, with the Requiem Mass being celebrated in St. Brigid’s Church, Duagh, on Monday morning at 11.30 a.m. Mass will be live-streamed on www.dioceseofkerry.ie (Duagh page), with burial afterwards in Springmount Cemetery, Duagh.

Donations, if desired, to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital, Kerry or care of Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel. House private please.

Predeceased by her husband Paddy, brothers Willie and Danny, sisters Eileen and Peggy. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her daughter Catherine, son Patrick, granddaughter April, sister Josie, son-in-law Allan, brother-in-law Mick, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and her many caring friends. May her gentle soul rest in peace.

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 10 people, immediate family and close friends, may attend funeral services or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

