Kate Donnelly, Ardcost and 16 Woodbrook, Caherciveen.

Funeral mass for Kate Donnelly will take place on Tuesday in the Daniel O’Connell Memorial Church, Caherciveen at 11am. Burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery. Family flowers only. Kate’s funeral mass will be live streamed on www.churchservices.tv/cahersiveen

Enquiries to Daly’s Funeral Directors.

