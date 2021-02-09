Kate Curtin (nee Daly) of Dromtrasna Collins, Abbeyfeale and formerly of Brosna

A private family funeral will take place for immediate family.

Funeral cortege will depart Harnett’s Funeral Home, Abbeyfeale on Wednesday at 10.30am on route to the Church of the Assumption, Abbeyfeale to arrive for requiem Mass at 11am which will be live streamed on churchservices.tv/abbeyfealeparish

Funeral afterwards to the Old Cemetery, The Square, Brosna. No flowers please. Donations in lieu to the Alzheimer Society of Ireland.

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 10 people, immediate family and close friends, may attend funeral services or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

