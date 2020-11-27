London and formerly of Kilmore, Ballyduff who passed away on November 26th.

A private family funeral will take place for Kate Collins née O’ Sullivan in London at a later date.

Enquiries to Lawlor’s Funeral Home Ballyduff.

