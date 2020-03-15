Burial will take place in Killehenny Cemetery, Ballybunion on Monday (16th March), at 1 o’clock. Enquiries to the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.
Kerry GP says social distancing impacts many services
A Kerry GP says practising social distancing correctly means many services cannot proceed.Dr David O'Brien says the two-metre recommended distance between people will affect...
Tralee Gardai seize vehicle that had no tax for almost five years
Tralee Gardai have seized a vehicle at a checkpoint which had not been taxed for almost five years.Members of the force were manning the...
ADAPT Kerry to continue supporting victims of domestic violence during outbreak
Women and children living with domestic violence in Kerry are being assured of support during the coronavirus outbreak.ADAPT Kerry Women's Refuge and Support Services...
KCC asks public to make initial contact by phone or email
Kerry County Council is asking members of the public to contact it by phone or email rather than in person.From tomorrow, if people need...
Church of Ireland cancels Sunday services
The Church of Ireland in Kerry has cancelled all Sunday services.In response to coronavirus, the Church of Ireland Diocese of Limerick and Killaloe also...
Morning Sports Update
CORONAVIRUSWhat would have been a busy day of football in the Premier League and here at home hasAll elite level matches in the UK...
Coronavirus; The Implications On Kerry Sport
As the sporting world in the County shuts down thoughts are gradually turning to possible resumption dates.It's a period of uncertainty with nobody able...
Evening Sports Update
With coronavirus forcing top level football in the UK to be postponed until at least the 3rd of April - there's speculation about whether...