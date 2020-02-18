Padraig Harnett joins us with the latest results and fixtures news from the Kerry Area Basketball Boards
KABB Results and Fixtures Update
Padraig Harnett joins us with the latest results and fixtures news from the Kerry Area Basketball Boards
Evening Sports Update
SOCCERTroy Parrott is still not ready for first team action according to Jose Mourinho, despite Heung-Min Son becoming the latest Tottenham striker sidelined by...
Back Game for Team Tom McCarthys Tonight In Womens Division One
Team Tom McCarthys St Marys play a rescheduled game later tonight.They have travelled to Corrandulla Hall to face NUIG Mystics.Tip off is at 8:50...
Postmasters Criticise Postage Stamp Increase – February 18th, 2020
Jerry spoke to Ned O’Hara of the Irish Postmasters' Union about the increase in the price of stamps and the threat of closure facing...
FG TD Says Healy-Raes Need to Clarify Position on Going into Government – February...
Limerick Fine Gael TD and Minister of State at the Department of Finance, Patrick O'Donovan issued a strongly worded statement on the matter. He...
Magdalene Survivor from Kerry Takes her Case to UN – February 18th, 2020
Magdalene Laundry survivor Elizabeth Coppin from Listowel, who was born in the County Home in Killarney, tells Jerry why she is taking her case...