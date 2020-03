A south Kerry festival due to take place over the June Bank Holiday has been cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Organisers of K-FEST 20/20 say they deeply regret having to cancel the event but feel it is the appropriate decision following new Government measures to prevent the spread of the virus.

They also say everyone’s health, safety and well-being should be at the forefront of their festival,

Organisers say they plan to come back stronger than ever in 2021.