Justice minister says sentencing in criminal cases will be heard in Tralee Circuit Court

The Minister for Justice says sentencing in criminal cases will be heard in Tralee Circuit Court.

This was in response to a question from Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly, who’s condemned a lack of imagination and flexibility on the part of the Courts Service and the Department of Justice in relation to current operations in Tralee Courthouse.

Following the onset of COVID-19, trials and sentencings in Tralee Circuit Court were moved to Limerick, to facilitate social distancing.

The Courts Service says there is not enough capacity in Tralee to accommodate jury trials; the capacity of the circuit court is 19, when a capacity of 25 is required for jury trials.

Minister McEntee says, while jury trials have been moved to Limerick, sentencing hearings for cases with a guilty verdict are scheduled to take place in Tralee.

Deputy Pa Daly says no efforts have been made to source alternative buildings in which to keep trials local, resulting in witnesses, complainants, defendants and their families traveling outside the county.

It also removes gardaí from the county.

Deputy Daly adds the use of sports halls for swearing in juries, or the use of technology to reduce the number of witnesses who have to attend proceedings, could – and should – be looked at.

He claims this is another example of a lack of effort being shown in relation to Tralee and its courthouse.