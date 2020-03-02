Justice Minister defends citizenship ceremonies going ahead

The acting Minister for Justice, Charlie Flanagan has defended today’s citizenship ceremonies going ahead in Killarney despite fears surrounding the spread of the Coronavirus.

Over 5,000 people will become new Irish citizens during six citizenship ceremonies held at the INEC over today and tomorrow.

Minister Flanagan said all of the citizen candidates were written to late last week, urging those and members of their families, who have recently returned from Covid-19 areas not to attend the ceremonies.

He also said anyone who has symptoms of the virus was also advised to stay away.

Gardai say a traffic plan is in place for the Muckross road in Killarney for today’s citizenship ceremonies.

They warn that traffic is expected to be heavy on the Muckross road and the Mill road.