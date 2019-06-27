Justice Media Award for Radio Kerry’s Eamonn Hickson

Radio Kerry’s Eamonn Hickson has won a Justice Media Award.

Organised by the Law Society of Ireland, the awards recognise outstanding journalism that contributes to the public’s understanding of legal issues and the court system.

Eamonn, who’s from Annascaul, won the Newcomer section with a compilation of his reports from the courts in Kerry.

The judges said Eamonn has developed a distinctive voice in a well-established, award-winning newsroom displaying particular strength in court reporting.

He was also praised for balancing complex and sometimes distressing detail with concise reporting.

The judges also said Eamonn demonstrates a strong eye for the human impact of the courts system and its failings.

The presentation took place at Blackhall Place, Dublin today.