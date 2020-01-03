Just over two weeks left to raise €1 million to keep air ambulance service

There’s just over two weeks left to raise €1 million for a community air ambulance service that covers Kerry.

Irish Community Rapid Response, a charity dedicated to pre-hospital care, operates and funds the aviation service, from Rathcoole Aerodrome, near Millstreet in Co Cork, while the HSE provides the clinical staff.

It relies heavily on donations in order to operate, and needs €1 million to stop the air ambulance running out of money in two weeks’ time.

The service aims to bring the population of a 10,000 square mile area within 20 minutes of critical medical care, and since last July, it has responded to over 250 call-outs.

Kerry Fianna Fáil Cllr Norma Moriarty, who’s a member of the HSE South Regional Health Forum, says it’s vital the funding is raised.

Donations can be made at https://www.icrr.ie/