Just two selected to run in Listowel for Fine Gael in the local elections

Two people have been selected to run in Listowel for Fine Gael in the local elections, despite expectations three people would be put on the ticket.

A directive from headquarters advised members that only two candidates were to be selected during last night’s meeting.

This caused infuriation among many delegates.





The quota was 68 votes; sitting councillor Aoife Thornton received 72 votes and councillor Mike Kennelly received 67.

Cllr Kennelly was selected after Cllr Thornton’s tranfers were distributed.

Mike Foley and Claire Creighton were also nominated to contest the convention; with Mr Foley receiving 47 votes and Ms Creighton receiving 16.

Fine Gael councillor Bobby O’Connell chaired last night’s meeting.

He says it is expected a third person will be added by headquarters.

Cllr O’Connell says members are disappointed and feel it was their democratic right to select all candidates during last night’s convention.