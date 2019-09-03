Just two references to funding for Kerry projects in HSE Capital Plan

The HSE Capital Plan announced yesterday makes just two references to funding for health services in Kerry.

Nationally 250 projects are covered in the 2.1 billion euro health funding plan.

The Health Service Executive’s Capital Plan states that blood science laboratories in Kerry will be progressed this year.

It also says that the upgrade of theatre departments at University Hospital Kerry, incorrectly identified in the plan as ‘Kerry General’, will be progressed in 2019.

However, the capital plan includes major funding for health services in Cork, some of which serve the Kerry population.

The opening of radiation oncology facilities at Cork University Hospital is a priority.The Government’s also promising over the next three years, there’ll be 480 new hospital beds, 30 new primary care centres and 58 community nursing units nationally.