Just one Kerry Fine Gael councillor offers unequivocal support for coalition

Aoife Thornton is the only Fine Gael councillor in Kerry to offer unequivocal support for a coalition between the party, Fianna Fáil and the Green Party.

Radio Kerry surveyed the seven Fine Gael councillors in the county as Government formation talks get underway formally between the three parties.

Aoife Thornton is the only Fine Gael councillor in Kerry to offer outright support for a Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and Green coalition, however, she would prefer a national government to be formed.

Seamus Cosaí Fitzgerald, Patrick Connor-Scarteen and Jim Finucane say they would need to see what is in the programme for Government with Cllr Finucane saying the Shannon LNG project is a redline issue for him.

Michael Foley is very reluctant to support the coalition and says the majority of party supporters he has spoken to in North Kerry are against it.

Bobby O’Connell is against the coalition and says he has a big issue with the Green Party who he claims are too anti-rural.

He wouldn’t support a national government as he feels it wouldn’t be practical; Cllr O’Connell asked can you imagine Richard Boyd Barrett and Richard Bruton sitting down beside each other at the Cabinet table? It wouldn’t work.

Mike Kennelly is also against the proposed coalition pointing to infrastructure projects including Shannon LNG that could be put in jeopardy; he would also be in favour of a fresh general election.

However, Aoife Thornton, Michael Foley, Patrick Connor-Scarteen and Jim Finucane are against another election pointing to polls simply being a snapshot in time.

Bobby O’Connell, Jim Finucane and Michael Foley all agree that the party should go into opposition as was suggested by Leo Varadkar after the general election; they say the party needs to rebuild.

However, Mike Kennelly, Seamus Cosaí Fitzgerald, Patrick Connor Scarteen and Aoife Thornton say the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the landscape drastically and say it is important to form a government.



Full Fine Gael councillor survey results

We asked:

Do you support Fine Gael/ Fianna Fáil/Green coalition?

Would you prefer a national Government?

Given Fine Gael’s performance in the polls, do you think a fresh election might be an option?

Following the last General Election, Leo Varadkar said the given the result, the party should go into opposition, what do you think of that now?

Jim Finucane

Do you support Fine Gael/ Fianna Fáil/Green coalition? I support the talks and it depends on what comes out of a programme for Government. But the Shannon LNG project is a red line issue. I have issues with some Green policies and the impact it may have on rural Ireland. Whatever is in the programme for Government must be achievable and practical.

I support the talks and it depends on what comes out of a programme for Government. But the Shannon LNG project is a red line issue. I have issues with some Green policies and the impact it may have on rural Ireland. Whatever is in the programme for Government must be achievable and practical. Would you prefer a national Government?

I don’t have a particular issue with it. It’s an option if a solution can’t be found in the coming weeks.

Given Fine Gael’s performance in the polls, do you think a fresh election might be an option?

The next year-and-a-half is critical for the economic recovery and resurgence of the country. The last thing the country needs is another election

Following the last General Election, Leo Varadkar said the given the result, the party should go into opposition, what do you think of that now?

It is important that the party redefines itself; going into opposition wouldn’t faze me at all.

Bobby O’Connell

Do you support Fine Gael/ Fianna Fáil/Green coalition? No. I have a big issue with the Green Party policies. I couldn’t see it working – it is too anti-rural. I would say no way to Fine Gael going into Government with the Greens.

No. I have a big issue with the Green Party policies. I couldn’t see it working – it is too anti-rural. I would say no way to Fine Gael going into Government with the Greens. Would you prefer a national Government?

I wouldn’t. It wouldn’t be practical. Can you imagine Richard Boyd Barrett and Richard Bruton sitting down beside each other at the Cabinet table? It wouldn’t work.

Given Fine Gael’s performance in the polls, do you think a fresh election might be an option?

It would be an option regardless if no other formula is found. The last election was inconclusive. I think the collection of 12 independents in the last Government worked very well and is a better option than the Green Party. From what I can see the Green Party TDs all have their own separate issues and are behaving like independents. The caretaker government is doing a good job. Of course, we need a government but is it not practical at the moment with the figures – they are not adding up. There can be an election when the pandemic is over.

Following the last General Election, Leo Varadkar said the given the result, the party should go into opposition, what do you think of that now?

It is still my preferred option so we can rebuild the party. Let Fianna Fáil and Sinn Fein go into Government.



Séamus Cosaí Fitzgerald

Do you support Fine Gael/ Fianna Fáil/Green coalition? It depends on what policies they agree to

It depends on what policies they agree to Would you prefer a national Government?

I don’t know

Given Fine Gael’s performance in the polls, do you think a fresh election might be an option?

Maybe

Following the last General Election, Leo Varadkar said the given the result, the party should go into opposition, what do you think of that now?

Things have changed, I don’t think that’s an option anymore.

Aoife Thornton

Do you support Fine Gael/ Fianna Fáil/Green coalition?

I do.

Would you prefer a national Government?

I would prefer a national Government.

Given Fine Gael’s performance in the polls, do you think a fresh election might be an option?

No. Polls are merely a snapshot in time.

Following the last General Election, Leo Varadkar said the party was heading for the opposition benches, what do you think of that now?

Everything has changed so drastically since then, for many reasons financial, health and other reasons, the new government will have enormous decisions to make. If no other options are possible, then we will have to be part of a government to ensure a stable government, to give our country stability during a very difficult time.

Michael Foley

Do you support Fine Gael/ Fianna Fáil/Green coalition?

I am very reluctant to support it. (Not giving a full no just very reluctant to support it.) Since the 2011 general election, the party has gone down in support with each election and it would benefit from a period in opposition.

Would you prefer a national Government?

It’s a possibility for a while until an election. If it’s the only option, then I would support it. The majority of Fine Gael members in North Kerry I’ve spoken to are against Fine Gael going into government with Fianna Fáil and the Greens.

Given Fine Gael’s performance in the polls, do you think a fresh election might be an option?

No. Polls are just a snapshot. I don’t think Fine Gael is at that level of support. I also think Fianna Fáil’s support is higher than the 14% figure in last Sunday’s Red C/Sunday Business Posts poll.

Following the last General Election, Leo Varadkar said the party was heading for the opposition benches, what do you think of that now?

Fine Gael has never shirked responsibility but I would support a period in opposition even though we have done a good job in government. We got a clear message in February’s election; the people were looking for change and Fine Gael lost that election.

Patrick Connor-Scarteen

Do you support Fine Gael/ Fianna Fáil/Green coalition?

Not an ideal scenario but the country needs a government to function and to pass legislation. We have to work with the numbers that came out of February’s election. Various negotiations with smaller parties have not been fruitful. There needs to be further engagement, to see what is agreed upon. The parties (FF, Greens) have different agendas and policies. It would be important for me to see what is on the table if a programme for government is agreed.

Would you prefer a national Government?

We are in a unique situation. We have to be open-minded about various options and these should be explored. We need to do what is best for the country. A government has to be formed; we can’t have limbo for ever. The current set up (outgoing government) is doing a good job.

Given Fine Gael’s performance in the polls, do you think a fresh election might be an option?

I would be cautious about that. Fine Gael has a history of putting the country first to the detriment of electoral success e.g. economic policies in the 1980s, decisions taken after 2011 election. The electorate is very volatile, look how poorly Sinn Fein performed in last year’s local and European elections and then how they did in the general election in February. We didn’t get recognition in February’s election for the good job we did in turning round the economy. On a practical level, it would also be very difficult to hold an election during the restrictions, managing social distancing etc.

Following the last General Election, Leo Varadkar said the party was heading for the opposition benches, what do you think of that now?

Believes things have changed so much since February. Accuses Sinn Fein of not being sincere and of shadow-boxing in their attempts to form a government. Fine Gael got half-a-million votes in the election; the people who voted for us knew our position regarding Sinn Fein.

Mike Kennelly

Do you support Fine Gael/ Fianna Fáil/Green coalition?

No. There are red-line infrastructure projects that could be put in jeopardy because of the position of one party and their policies. The Green Party would not be aligned with such projects. Definitely, Shannon LNG would be a concern. Our priority should be to get people back to job, create jobs and sustainability.

Would you prefer a national Government?

Yes – I would support a national government during this pandemic. We are dealing with a crisis never witnessed before.

Given Fine Gael’s performance in the polls, do you think a fresh election might be an option?

Absolutely. Fine Gael have provided leadership and stability during this crisis, people are happy with them. I’d like to seen another election and I believe that Fine Gael would do better than they did in February.

Following the last General Election, Leo Varadkar said the party was heading for the opposition benches, what do you think of that now?

Within weeks of the election, everything was turned upside down. People are happy with the Taoiseach and his cabinet and how they’ve led during the crisis. We’re in a much different place now. It’s important to form a government.