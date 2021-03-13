Just 30% of hotel rooms booked for peak holiday months in Kerry and Cork

Just three in every ten hotel rooms across Kerry and Cork are booked for the peak summer holiday months.

That’s according to the latest industry survey by the Irish Hotels Federation.

The figures state that room occupancy in the south west is currently at just 30% for July, 29% in August, before dropping to 21% for September.

On the back of these latest figures, Kerry hoteliers are calling for certainty around business and employment supports.

Chair of the Kerry branch of the IHF, Bernadette Randles, says the government’s piecemeal approach to these supports is hugely frustrating and detrimental for hotels and their teams.

She added a severely devastated hotels sector would be a major loss to Kerry’s economy and society for many years to come.