Jury will hear Tralee woman Nicola Collins died from blunt force trauma to the head

A jury will hear that Tralee woman Nicola Collins died from blunt force trauma to the head resulting in brain swelling and traumatic bleeding into the brain.

The 38-year-old mother-of-three was a native of St Brendan’s Park, Tralee but had been living in Togher in Cork city at the time of her death in March last year.

45-year-old Cathal O’Sullivan denies murdering her; his trial is underway before Ms Justice Eileen Creedon at the Central Criminal Court sitting in Cork.





Opening the prosecution case yesterday, senior counsel, Tom Creed told the jury of nine men and three women that they would hear evidence just how exactly 38-year-old Nicola Collins died on March 27th 2017.

He said Assistant State Pathologist, Dr Margaret Bolster would say Ms Collins suffered extreme blunt force trauma, in keeping with blows to the head and signs of asphyxia were also noted.

He said Dr Bolster would testify that Ms Collins died from brain swelling and traumatic subdural haemorrhage with diffuse axonal injury to the brain.

Mr Creed said it would be the prosecution’s case that Cathal O’Sullivan killed Ms Collins at his rented flat at Popham’s Road, Farranree in Cork, that he was at the very least intent on causing her severe injury, and that he beat her to death.

Cathal O’Sullivan, a native of Charleville in North Cork, denies the murder; the trial is expected to last two weeks.

A native of Tralee, Nicola Collins, who lived on Clashduv Road in Togher on Cork’s southside, is survived by her father, Michael who lives in Cork and her mother, Kay who lives in Tralee, as well as her three children.