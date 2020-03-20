Jury in trial of man charged with committing murder in Tralee discharged due to COVID-19 concerns

The jury in the trial of a man charged with committing murder in Tralee has been discharged due to COVID-19 concerns.

The trial of Arnoldas Ivanauskas of 111 Parklands, Tralee was taking place in the Central Criminal Court, which was sitting in Limerick.

It began three-and-a-half weeks ago, however, the jury was discharged yesterday evening.

Arnoldas Ivanauskas of 111 Parklands, Tralee, and originally from Lithuania, was charged with murdering Dmitriy Hrynkevich.

The 24-year-old was found assaulted in Killeen Woods, Tralee on September 30th, 2015 and died two days later in hospital.

The murder trial of Mr Ivanauskas began in the Central Criminal Court on the 22nd of last month.

Yesterday, following a closing speech by the prosecution and after the defence had commenced its speech, Ms Justice Carmel Stewart addressed the jury via video link.

She said in light of public health concerns, she was discharging the jury.

Mr Ivanauskas has been remanded in custody and will reappear on 10th June in the Central Criminal Court.

He’s represented by Eimear Griffin of Padraig O’Connell Solicitors in Killarney, barrister Katie O’Connell and senior counsel Mark Nicholas.