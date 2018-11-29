Jury in trial of man accused of murdering Tralee woman to resume deliberations

The jury in the trial of a man accused of murdering a Tralee woman in Cork will resume their deliberations this morning.

45-year-old Cathal O’Sullivan from Charleville has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Nicola Collins at his rented flat at Popham’s Road in Farranree in Cork city on March 27th 2017.

The Central Criminal Court sitting in Cork has heard Nicola Collins died from brain swelling and traumatic subdural haemorrhage with injuries to nerve endings in the brain due to blunt force trauma to the head.





The mother-of-three is originally from St Brendan’s Park in Tralee.

The accused, Cathal O’Sullivan told the trial that Ms Collins suffered the subdural haemorrhage in a fall in the bathroom and the injuries to nerve endings in brain were caused by a pre-existing brain condition.

Yesterday, in her charge to the jury, Ms Justice Eileen Creedon told the jury that they had three verdicts available to them; guilty of murder, not guilty of murder but guilty of manslaughter or not guilty.

The jury of nine men and three women spent around 50 minutes deliberating before they were sent home for the evening.

Ms Justice Creedon told them to return this morning to resume their deliberations at 11 o’clock.